Russian military successfully test-fires new interceptor missile

30 August 2018 08:38 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Russian Defense Ministry's statement, the new missile interceptor has reliably confirmed its performance specifications and successfully accomplished the set task by destroying a simulated target with a required accuracy, Sputnik reported.

"An air and missile defense unit of the Russian Aerospace Forces has carried out another successful test of a new interceptor missile at the Sary Shagan anti-ballistic missile testing range in Kazakhstan," the ministry said in a statement.

In April, Russian Defense Ministry reported that a new upgraded anti-ballistic missile system designed to protect Moscow against air and space attacks, as well as to carry out tasks in the interests of missile attack warning systems and control of outer space, has been successfully tested in Kazakhstan.

Russia is in the process of implementing a large-scale rearmament program, which was announced in 2010. The country reportedly aims to upgrade 70 percent of its military equipment by 2020.

During the annual address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had developed a number of advanced weapons, including combat laser systems, intercontinental underwater drones capable of operating at large depths and moving several times faster than all existing ships, a prospective hypersonic missile and nuclear-powered cruise missiles.

