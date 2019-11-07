Russia, India to maintain defense cooperation despite US pressure

7 November 2019 07:16 (UTC+04:00)

India is set to develop its defense cooperation with Russia despite US pressure, the Russian government quoted Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh as saying at a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Rajnath Singh confirmed that India is set to further develop military technical cooperation with Russia, to strengthen ties between the defense industries of the two states. He stressed that India had no plans to swerve from this path despite the pressure on behalf of the US," the Russian government said in a statement, posted on its website.

The Russian deputy prime minister, in turn, said that "despite external pressure, Russia and India are successfully implementing joint projects in military technical cooperation", such as deliveries of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and other projects.

"Besides, work is underway to negotiate a program of Russian-Indian military technical cooperation until 2030," Borisov said.

"In 2018, trade turnover between the two nations stood at almost $11 billion, up more than 17% compared to 2017 figures," the statement quoted Borisov as saying.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia, India work on military technical cooperation program by 2030
Russia 04:35
US special envoy for North Korea to visit Moscow on Nov 6-9
US 6 November 23:42
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues protest note to Russia
Politics 6 November 18:03
Flight tickets sales from abroad to Uzbekistan increase
Business 6 November 14:51
Turkish-Russian trade turnover up by over $185M
Turkey 6 November 12:45
CPC-Kazakhstan, CPC-Russia extend tender to purchase electrical equipment
Tenders 6 November 10:31
Latest
8 dead, 4 injured in bus-van collision in Philippines
Other News 06:45
Trump confirms meeting with Erdogan on November 13
US 06:02
Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan to try to resolve dam dispute by January 15
US 05:13
Russia, India work on military technical cooperation program by 2030
Russia 04:35
Trump impeachment probe to enter critical public phase next week
US 04:07
Militia in Congo kills 10 civilians in village raid
Other News 03:29
Faith in Mexico shaken for 'true believer' Mormon communities
Other News 02:46
Tehran begins uranium enrichment at Fordow facility - Iran Atomic Energy Organisation
Nuclear Program 02:15
President Erdogan accepts Trump's invitation, to visit US on Nov. 13
US 01:50