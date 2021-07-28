Non-resource and non-energy export gained 30% in H1 2021 — Russian Export Center

Russian non-resource and non-energy export surged by more than 30% year-on-tear to more than $82 bln in the first half of 2021, press service of the Russian Export Center (REC) reports on Wednesday, citing its head Veronika Nikishina, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"According to the REC estimate, the non-resource and non-energy export of Russia was over $82 bln in the first half, with the increase by more than 30% against the last year," the official said.

The metals industry, the chemical sector and machine-building remain main drivers of export growth, Nikishina said. The share of non-resource and non-energy goods in total exports climbed to record high 40% for such period, she added.