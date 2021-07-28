Non-resource and non-energy export gained 30% in H1 2021 — Russian Export Center
Russian non-resource and non-energy export surged by more than 30% year-on-tear to more than $82 bln in the first half of 2021, press service of the Russian Export Center (REC) reports on Wednesday, citing its head Veronika Nikishina, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"According to the REC estimate, the non-resource and non-energy export of Russia was over $82 bln in the first half, with the increase by more than 30% against the last year," the official said.
The metals industry, the chemical sector and machine-building remain main drivers of export growth, Nikishina said. The share of non-resource and non-energy goods in total exports climbed to record high 40% for such period, she added.
Latest
Rumors of Turkish Grand National Assembly's statement on creation of joint Turkic army - not true (VIDEO)
Mine clearance underway on suburbs of reservoir in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojaly - Trend TV (PHOTO)
Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries opens tender on modernization at polypropylene production plant
Prosecutor demands imprisonment for Armenian terrorists who tortured Azerbaijanis during first Karabakh war
Reconstruction of highway connecting several settlements under completion in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district (PHOTO)
Indian embassy in Baku inaugurates Indian Gallery within Gobustan National Historical Artistic Preserve (PHOTO)
Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov met with BHOS graduates who will continue their education abroad (PHOTO)