Turkey sends special forces, tanks to border with Syria

21 January 2018 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces have sent detachments of special forces, howitzers and tanks to the Hatay province to support the Turkish units in Syria, Turkish media reported.

Detachments of the special forces were transferred from different provinces of Turkey to the Reyhanli, Hassa and Kirikhan districts of Hatay province.

Earlier, the Turkish General Staff said that the Turkish Armed Forces launched the Olive Branch operation in Syria’s Afrin city.

