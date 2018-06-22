Ankara police prevent terrorist attack in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Ankara police detained 14 members of the "Islamic State" (IS) terrorist group, who planned a terrorist attack during the parliamentary and presidential elections to be held June 24 in Turkey, the Turkish media reported June 22.

All detainees are foreigners, according to the report.

Explosives and firearms were confiscated as part of the operation.

Meanwhile, 51 members of the IS terrorist group were detained during a special operation carried out by Istanbul’s police in May.

Syrian citizen Riad Haji Osman, one of the IS executioners, was detained during a special operation in Turkey’s Adana province on April 13.

Kifah Bashir Hussein, the so-called minister of health of IS, was detained in Sanliurfa province on Jan. 24.

On Jan. 12, the Turkish police detained the so-called minister of agriculture of IS, Tarik Ahmet.

In December 2017, 28-year-old terrorist nicknamed Mahmud, one of the IS executioners, was detained in Turkey’s Hatay province on the border with Syria.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news