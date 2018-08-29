Fifth arrest made in U.S. embassy attack

A fifth person was detained on Aug. 28 in connection with August 20 attack on the U.S. Embassy in the capital Ankara, Daily Sabah reported.

Ahmet Celikten and Osman Gundash, each with criminal records, were arrested earlier for firing shots at a security guard's booth at the entrance of the embassy compound and claimed they were drunk at the time of the attack. No one was injured in the attack that left bullet holes on the windows of the booth.

The identity of the fifth person arrested was not revealed. The other suspects arrested earlier include employer of Osman Gundash and a man accused of supplying the gun used in the attack.

Celikten and Gundash are still being interrogated by counterterrorism police. Police set up a special unit for a thorough investigation of the incident

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news