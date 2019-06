Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

Trend:

A fire broke out in the Istoc Trade Center in Istanbul, Trend reports via Turkish media.

According to media reports, the fire started in one of the stores of the shopping center.

Fire brigades arrived at the center and work is ongoing to completely extinguish the fire.

So far, there is no information on the victims.

