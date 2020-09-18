Italy's exports and imports grow in July

Turkey 18 September 2020 04:43 (UTC+04:00)
Italy's exports and imports grow in July

Italy's exports and imports increased in July, the country's National Statistics Institute reported Thursday, the first time both indicators improved in the same month since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The institute, best known as ISTAT, reported that compared to the previous month exports increased by 5.7 percent in July while imports grew by 4.8 percent.

Overall, the increase in exports was driven by markets outside the European Union, which grew by 7.6 percent, compared to a 3.9-percent increase in exports to members of the 27-nation European bloc.

For the year through July, exports were still down by about 14 percent compared to the first seven months of 2019.

In July, exports to China were among the few bright spots for the export sector, climbing 14 percent as trade with most other major trading partners shrank compared to the same month in 2019.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Trump to announce $13 billion in farm aid on Thursday
Trump to announce $13 billion in farm aid on Thursday
Trump plans executive order to punish arms trade with Iran
Trump plans executive order to punish arms trade with Iran
U.S. charges three Iranians over satellite tech firm hacking
U.S. charges three Iranians over satellite tech firm hacking
Loading Bars
Latest
Italy's exports and imports grow in July Turkey 04:43
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 30 mln -- Johns Hopkins University World 04:01
ByteDance plans TikTok IPO if U.S. clears deal Other News 03:19
Eight coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past 24 hours, says crisis center Russia 02:37
Trump to announce $13 billion in farm aid on Thursday US 01:58
Germany donates 63 mln USD to UN relief agency's program Europe 01:15
Minsk forced to shut down borders with Lithuania, Poland and boost control with Ukraine Other News 00:33
Turkey's trade turnover with Russia rising despite pandemic Turkey 17 September 23:58
Israel ready to deepen bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 17 September 23:45
Foreign Minister – Rescheduling of elections is not considered Georgia 17 September 23:35
Turkey records heavily low cargo shipment through Antalya Airport Transport 17 September 23:22
Iran may allow increase of cargo transportation limits for Azerbaijan Transport 17 September 23:14
Trump plans executive order to punish arms trade with Iran US 17 September 23:08
U.S. charges three Iranians over satellite tech firm hacking US 17 September 22:35
23 soldiers, 31 militants killed in clashes in Afghanistan: officials Other News 17 September 22:07
UAE reports 786 new COVID-19 cases, 82,568 in total Arab World 17 September 21:29
Kazakhstan increases crude oil exports to Italy in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 17 September 21:17
Kazakhstan increases volume of cement imports from Turkey Business 17 September 21:17
South Pars Gas Company announces tender to buy insert Tenders 17 September 21:16
Value of property owned by Georgian banks increases Finance 17 September 21:16
Kazakhstan's export to Uzbekistan slightly down amid COVID-19 Business 17 September 21:15
MP: Resettlement of occupied Azerbaijani territories - crime Politics 17 September 21:08
Nokia expands 4G footprint of Azerbaijan’s Azercell Economy 17 September 21:02
Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to make official visit to Russia Politics 17 September 20:39
Kazakhstan taking important steps to pass to more sustainable development model Business 17 September 20:11
Share of Iran's GDP in water, gas and electricity sectors rising Business 17 September 19:41
Azerbaijani finance minister talks about priorities of countries during COVID-19 Business 17 September 19:29
Program of 'Produce in Georgia' to be expanded Business 17 September 19:20
OSCE/ODIHR to send short-term, long-term observers to Georgia’s parliamentary elections Georgia 17 September 19:18
Azerbaijani silk may enter new global markets Business 17 September 19:12
Russian MFA: Necessary to concentrate on restoration of negotiations on Karabakh conflict settlement Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 September 19:06
EBRD intensifying activity in Azerbaijan Finance 17 September 18:43
Kazakhstan eyes introduction of int'l cargo vehicles measure system Transport 17 September 18:42
Car production up in Uzbekistan Transport 17 September 18:42
Chinese Sinohydro company plans to implement new reconstruction project in Georgia Construction 17 September 18:40
Georgia, MasterCard sign deal on cooperation Business 17 September 18:29
Uzbek small businesses to be funded by EBRD Finance 17 September 18:02
Demand of Azerbaijani banks for foreign currency considerably increases Finance 17 September 18:01
Georgian Glenberries plans to expand its production Business 17 September 17:49
TBC Capital predicts economy to return to pre-crisis levels in Georgia Business 17 September 17:33
Kazakhstan lowers imports of Turkish-made leather goods Business 17 September 17:31
Russia reports over 5,700 new coronavirus cases Russia 17 September 17:30
Armenia's threat to regional peace raised at NATO committee's meeting Politics 17 September 17:29
El Al to restart passenger flights next month Israel 17 September 17:28
U.S. weekly jobless claims stuck at higher levels US 17 September 17:26
Water resources in Uzbekistan shrinking Uzbekistan 17 September 17:26
EU launches project to strengthen blood safety system in Georgia Business 17 September 17:25
Ukraine discloses volumes of oil imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17 September 17:23
Georgia sees decline in aviation oil imports Oil&Gas 17 September 17:11
Azerbaijan confirms 140 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17 September 17:11
Georgia approves amendments to law on development of free trade and competitive market Business 17 September 17:04
USAID Economic Security Program: Georgia makes its utmost to restore tourism Georgia 17 September 17:04
Reconstruction of Azerbaijani cotton processing plant completed Business 17 September 17:02
Azerbaijan becomes new donor of Asian Development Bank Finance 17 September 16:47
Russia considers investing in Uzbekistan’s export projects Finance 17 September 16:40
Flights from Georgian Kutaisi to Riga to be resumed Transport 17 September 16:25
Baku Stock Exchange will hold auction of government bonds Finance 17 September 16:17
Russia’s Chuvash entrepreneurs developing strategy to enter Azerbaijani market Business 17 September 16:16
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Chile Politics 17 September 16:14
Saudi Arabia's July crude exports tick up from historic lows Arab World 17 September 16:08
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 17 September 16:06
Kazakhstan's Aktau port to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 17 September 16:05
Iran's Cyber Police confronts online scam vaccine ads Society 17 September 16:05
WB: Increasing quality of education to help Georgia to catch up with the regional average Business 17 September 15:56
Turkmen gasoline to be displayed at Uzbek exchange trading Oil&Gas 17 September 15:51
Kazakhstan decreases export to Kyrgyzstan amid COVID-19 Business 17 September 15:49
Production of oxygen concentrator kicks off in Uzbek region Uzbekistan 17 September 15:48
UNWTO supports efforts of Georgia to restart hospitality and tourism sector Tourism 17 September 15:44
Spain's third-quarter growth to exceed 10% Europe 17 September 15:43
WHO says more than 170 countries have joined COVAX vaccine facility Europe 17 September 15:41
Iranian airlines crippled, still waiting for gov't compensation for COVID-19 damages Transport 17 September 15:39
Credit Suisse teams up with Qatar fund on multi-billion credit business Europe 17 September 15:27
Turkmenistan’s Oil Refineries Complex extends tender for feasibility studies Tenders 17 September 15:17
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 17 September 15:11
BMB Trade Group eyes to provide services to Uzbekistan’s neighboring countries Uzbekistan 17 September 15:11
Plastic card use surges in Kazakhstan Finance 17 September 15:02
Wizz Air and Ryanair to resume flights to Georgia Transport 17 September 14:57
Turkmen Ministry of Construction extends tender for construction of buildings Tenders 17 September 14:52
Iran's industrial sector surges Business 17 September 14:51
Share of mining sector in Iran's GDP climbs Business 17 September 14:48
OPEC+ panel warns of virus impact, sees signs of decline in oil overhang Oil&Gas 17 September 14:46
1400 health projects to launch by next May Business 17 September 14:42
Share of services sector in Iran's GDP increases Business 17 September 14:31
EBRD to support gender inclusive green finance in Kazakhstan Business 17 September 14:30
Facebook-backed Libra appoints former HSBC exec to head cryptocurrency US 17 September 14:19
Iranian president inaugurates several projects in healthcare sector Business 17 September 14:10
Value of Iran's GDP in oil sector decreases Business 17 September 14:01
Value of Iran's GDP in construction sector goes up Business 17 September 13:58
Russia, Kazakhstan import polymer products from Turkmenistan Business 17 September 13:57
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 17 Society 17 September 13:43
Production of tires in Iran increases Business 17 September 13:43
Israel, Dubai diamond exchanges begin strategic collaboration Israel 17 September 13:23
Value of GDP in Iran's agriculture sector increases Business 17 September 13:15
IFC signs two agreements with Isbank Georgia Finance 17 September 13:10
Iran declares value of gross domestic product Business 17 September 13:01
Turkmenistan increases exports of petroleum products to EAEU countries Business 17 September 13:00
Belarus' MFA informed on illegal settlement of occupied Azerbaijani lands by Lebanese, Syrian Armenians Politics 17 September 12:51
Kazakhstan decreases crude oil exports to Romania Oil&Gas 17 September 12:45
Next stage of Absheron field's development under study by JOCAP Oil&Gas 17 September 12:36
JOCAP announces time of pipe laying activities for Absheron gas field project Oil&Gas 17 September 12:35
All news