Turkey, EU to work together for positive agenda: FM Cavushoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavushoglu met Monday with the European Union's foreign policy chief in Brussels and discussed bilateral ties, regional issues and other matters, underlining that Turkey and the bloc will work together for a positive agenda, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Turkey's top diplomat said on Twitter that Turkey "will work together with EU High Representative Josep Borrell to continue (the) positive agenda."

"More cooperation is needed on updating (the) Customs Union, visa liberalization, irregular migration and (the) fight against terrorism," said Cavushoglu.

He added that "regional issues including Syria, Afghanistan and Libya" were also among the subjects the two officials discussed during the meeting.