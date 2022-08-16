Türkiye fearlessly defends own interests on all grounds: Erdogan

Türkiye today fearlessly defends its national interests on all grounds with its effective diplomacy, President and Chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdogan attended the meeting of AK Party's provincial heads at the party headquarters in the capital Ankara before participating in an event at ATO Congresium to mark the 21st anniversary of his party's foundation.

"Anyone who puts his hand to his conscience will admit that today's Türkiye is a more democratic and freer country with more equal opportunities than 21 years ago," he said.

"Today, there is a Türkiye that fearlessly defends its national interests on all grounds, including at the United Nations and NATO, and gets results with its effective diplomacy," Erdogan said.

He added that Türkiye has strengthened its foreign policy while gaining prestige and self-confidence.

He also criticized the opposition saying: "The biggest deficit of this country is the lack of domestic and national opposition, which has internalized democracy and reconciled with the values ​​of the nation."

Also, Erdogan on Sunday evening marked the 21st anniversary of the AK Party’s foundation with a message shared on his Twitter account.

“We carry the same excitement in our hearts today as we set out on August 14, 2001. We are walking on our path with the same determination to conquer hearts and win hearts. We have never taken a step back from our cause of service to Türkiye, and we never will. Happy new year AK Party,” he said in his message.

In his post, President Erdogan also included an image with the slogan "We have become one, we have become 21, the AK Party is 21 years old".

Ministers from the Cabinet also shared their messages to congratulate the AK Party on its 21st anniversary since its founding, a journey marked by resounding election wins.