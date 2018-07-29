NASA challenge contestants design future base on Mars (VIDEO)

29 July 2018 01:13 (UTC+04:00)

The US government space agency NASA appears to be one step closer to developing means to create habitable outposts on other planets, as yet another stage of a certain challenge successfully concludes in the United States, Sputnik reported.

Five teams from different corners of the United States have won a $100,000 prize in the latest stage of the 3D-Printed Habitat Centennial Challenge competition held by NASA and Bradley University of Peoria, Illinois.

The winners were able to successfully create "digital representations of the physical and functional characteristics of a house on Mars using specialized software tools, according to a statement posted on NASA’s official website."

The challenge, which started back in 2014, is aimed at developing reliable life-supporting habitats for deep space exploration programs.

"The 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge aims to further the progression of sustainable shelters that will someday occupy the Moon, Mars or beyond by pushing citizen inventors to develop new technologies capable of additively manufacturing a habitat using indigenous resources with, or without, recyclable materials," the space agency proclaimed.

The money was divided among the winners according to scores "assigned by a panel of subject matter experts from NASA, academia and industry."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mars to come closest to Earth in 15 years
World 19 June 08:40
NASA rover data shows Mars had the ingredients needed for life
Other News 13 June 04:35
NASA rover data shows Mars had ingredients needed for life
Other News 8 June 05:31
NASA to send helicopter to Mars
World 12 May 07:33
NASA successfully tests portable nuclear reactor for space
US 2 May 23:21
NASA continues to discuss co-op on lunar orbital platform with other countries
US 25 April 08:34
Latest
Bus accident in Western India kills 30 - authorities
Other News 00:25
Active shooter reported at shopping mall in Texas
US 28 July 23:27
US paid no money to N.Korea for return of remains of its troops - State Dept.
US 28 July 22:28
6.0-magnitude quake hits Flores Sea - USGS
Other News 28 July 21:55
Chavushoglu holds phone conversation with US State Secretary
Turkey 28 July 21:00
Azercell’s “Mobile Eye Clinic” provides support to 800 more people (PHOTO)
Business 28 July 20:29
President Aliyev congratulates King of Morocco
Politics 28 July 20:03
Azerbaijani tankmen become first in group in "Tank Biathlon" contest (PHOTO)
Society 28 July 19:11
Afghanistan: At least 2 killed in five-hour attack on midwife center
Other News 28 July 18:27