Three confirmed dead in Glider crash in U.S. state of Vermont

30 August 2018 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

Local authorities confirmed that all three people on a glider that crashed Wednesday in a mountainous region in the U.S. state of Vermont were dead, as rescue crew worked to extricate the bodies from the wreckage site Thursday, Xinhua reported.

The glider reportedly took off from the Morrisville-Stowe State Airport at about 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) Wednesday. It disconnected from the tow aircraft over Spruce Peak around 20 minutes later and subsequently went missing at about 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Local police said the wreckage of the glider was spotted later in the afternoon. Search and rescue crews were only able to reach the site late Wednesday evening.

The glider was reportedly owned by Stowe Soaring. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have announced an investigation into the incident.

