Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow - U.N.

US 21 April 2020 13:44 (UTC+04:00)
Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow - U.N.

The number of people facing acute food insecurity could nearly double this year to 265 million due to the economic fallout of COVID-19, the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The impact of lost tourism revenues, falling remittances and travel and other restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to leave some 130 million people acutely hungry this year, adding to around 135 million already in that category.

“COVID-19 is potentially catastrophic for millions who are already hanging by a thread,” said Arif Husain, chief economist and director of research, assessment and monitoring at the World Food Programme (WFP).

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakh KazMunayGas to establish petrochemical goods export to EU countries
Kazakh KazMunayGas to establish petrochemical goods export to EU countries
Five reasons why WTI May contract crashed
Five reasons why WTI May contract crashed
National Iranian Oil Company talks drilling exploration wells
National Iranian Oil Company talks drilling exploration wells
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran reveals volume of loaded and unloaded cargo in ports of Hormuzgan province Business 14:16
Azerbaijani President allocates funds for improvement of water supply in 10 cities and districts Politics 14:10
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station to buy spare parts for vehicles via tender Tenders 14:09
Kazakh national postal service operator to buy fuel via tender Tenders 14:04
Train operated by Azerbaijani ADY Container LLC arrives in Baku Transport 14:03
Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deaths Other News 14:01
Uzbekistan continues to increase its gold reserves Business 13:56
Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow - U.N. US 13:44
Plant to be built in industrial park of Iran's Qazvin province Business 13:26
Copper ores, concentrates rank first among export items in Georgia Business 13:19
Fishing farm to be set up in Iran's Golestan province Business 13:11
Kazakh KazMunayGas to establish petrochemical goods export to EU countries Oil&Gas 13:10
Review of Georgia's export to Azerbaijan Business 12:57
Japan may provide additional financial support to Uzbekistan Finance 12:52
Turkmenistan, OECD discuss ways to improve business competitiveness Business 12:32
Georgia decreases import of petroleum gases, gaseous hydrocarbons from Azerbaijan Business 12:18
Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center among TOP 3 modern art centers in CIS Society 12:15
External merchandise trade of Georgia decreases Business 12:03
Five reasons why WTI May contract crashed Oil&Gas 11:59
National Iranian Oil Company talks drilling exploration wells Oil&Gas 11:55
Kazakhstan's cargo transporters to be exempt from certain fees, taxes for period of emergency state Transport 11:44
Georgia develops strategy to promote local production Business 11:43
Uzbekistan boosts import of agricultural products to Kazakhstan Business 11:32
Turkey's export of grain, legumes to US up in 1Q2020 Turkey 11:29
Kazakhstan to introduce corrector factors on taxes to support country's civil aviation Transport 11:26
Number of COVID-19 cases increases in Georgia Georgia 11:21
Iran's Mercantile Exchange announces value of products sold Oil&Gas 11:20
Total long-term liabilities of Azerbaijani leading insurers revealed Economy 11:17
Azerbaijani oil prices change Oil&Gas 11:15
Seismic industry to suffer most from COVID-19 Oil&Gas 11:14
Coronavirus causes significant damage to agricultural sector of Georgia Business 10:59
BOJ warns of potential financial system risks triggered by pandemic Other News 10:59
Rector Elmar Gasimov holds online meeting with students Society 10:56
Cargo transshipment volume from UAE via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 announced Turkey 10:53
Number of Turkish job seekers in Uzbekistan down more than twice in 1Q2020 Turkey 10:52
Italy to start easing coronavirus lockdown from May 4 Europe 10:48
Turkmenbashi seaport developing new software for exchange of ship documents Business 10:47
Georgia's import of grain, legumes from Turkey up in 1Q2020 Turkey 10:34
Energy exports from US reach an all-time high in 2019 Oil&Gas 10:28
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on April 21 Finance 10:25
Number of Kazakh companies registered in Turkey slightly up in 1Q2020 Turkey 10:22
COVID-19 pandemic affects export of Turkish chemicals to Italy Turkey 10:17
Iranian currency rates for April 21 Finance 10:15
Kyrgyzstan increases import of Turkish ready-made clothing in 1Q2020 Turkey 10:06
Uzbekistan reveals coronavirus statistics in country as of April 21 Uzbekistan 10:04
US increases import of Turkish chemicals Turkey 10:00
Demand for coffee declines in Georgia Business 09:57
Cargo transshipment volume from Romania via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed Turkey 09:54
Frozen meat sales plummet in Georgia Business 09:40
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:39
Uzbekistan slightly increases import of chemicals from Turkey in 1Q2020 Turkey 09:37
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 21 Finance 09:30
Georgia brings back over 6,000 citizens from coronavirus-hit areas Transport 09:28
IMF predicts economic growth in Georgia in 2021 Business 09:21
Export of Turkish cars to Azerbaijan up in 1Q2020 Turkey 09:18
Restrictions on private vehicle use to be extended in Georgia Transport 09:11
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,785 to 143,457 Europe 08:58
South Korea says North Korean leader Kim not gravely ill Other News 08:29
Trump set to temporarily suspend immigration into US amid coronavirus US 08:03
WHO not concealing anything from US, other nations — director general Other News 07:37
S. Korea reports 9 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,683 Other News 07:15
Trump to consider halting Saudi oil imports, says U.S. has 'plenty' US 06:52
Chinese mainland reports 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:13
Panama posts nearly 200 new coronavirus cases, extends flights ban Other News 05:44
Mexico, U.S. extend ban on non-essential cross-border travel amid pandemic US 05:11
Netanyahu and rival Gantz clinch Israel power-sharing deal Israel 04:29
Ireland reports record high of COVID-19 deaths in single day Europe 03:42
Spain coronavirus cases top 200,000 but infection rate falling 'a lot' Europe 03:01
29 more coronavirus-positive patients die in Moscow — crisis center Russia 02:25
U.S. says 'deeply concerned' with reports on Turkey's efforts to turn on Russian missiles US 01:51
Syrian air defences intercept Israeli aerial strikes on Palmyra: state media Arab World 01:18
Number of novel coronavirus cases in Italy surpasses 180,000 Europe 00:49
France becomes fourth country with more than 20,000 coronavirus deaths Europe 00:25
Turkey's Erdogan announces four-day lockdown from Thursday Turkey 20 April 23:58
Death toll from Canada's worst mass shooting rises to 19 Other News 20 April 23:27
Turkey's coronavirus death toll hits 2,140 as cases near 91,000 Turkey 20 April 22:55
WTI futures crushed to $0.01/bbl (UPDATE) Oil&Gas 20 April 22:42
UAE coronavirus cases top 7,600, reports say Arab World 20 April 22:23
Belarus records more than 6,000 coronavirus cases Other News 20 April 22:04
Over 100 countries join efforts to evaluate therapeutics for COVID-19: WHO chief World 20 April 21:42
Azerbaijan’s FM meets with OSCE MG co-chairs Politics 20 April 21:18
Inflation rate rises in Iran Business 20 April 21:11
Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund places mortgage bonds Finance 20 April 20:34
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank's notes exceeds supply Finance 20 April 20:21
Azercell joins next charity campaign in fight against COVID-19 Economy 20 April 20:10
Electricity generation up in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 20 April 19:51
Center for Economic Reforms Analysis: Azerbaijan has economic resources for post-pandemic period Economy 20 April 19:42
Soybeans, beet sowing areas to be expanded in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda Business 20 April 19:28
President of Iran made phone call to President of Azerbaijan Politics 20 April 19:26
Production of cars in Azerbaijan increases Business 20 April 19:24
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy spare parts for pumps via tender Tenders 20 April 19:12
Majority of oil&gas operators reluctant to shut-in significant volumes Oil&Gas 20 April 19:09
Bank of America: Automation, deglobalization to become major post-coronavirus global trends ICT 20 April 19:08
Value of gas exported from Azerbaijan significantly changes Oil&Gas 20 April 18:59
Coronavirus accelerates digitalization of Azerbaijan's economy ICT 20 April 18:57
Kazakhstan introduces restrictions on import of some cement goods Business 20 April 18:32
Iran Energy Exchange reveals goods to be on sale April 21 Oil&Gas 20 April 18:32
President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 11.6M for renovation of roads in Baku Politics 20 April 18:28
Azerbaijani satellite operator's revenues greatly increase ICT 20 April 18:25
Cargo transshipment volume from Iran via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed Turkey 20 April 18:22
All news