Biden says he is hopeful about talks with Russia on strategic stability

US President Joe Biden said he is hopeful about the Russian-American strategic stability talks, the first round of which took place earlier this week in Geneva. Talking to reporters at the White House on Friday Biden was asked by a TASS correspondent to clarify whether he is satisfied with the way the first round went, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We are in the process and I am hopeful," the American leader said raising his right thumb. He refrained from further comments on this topic.

The first face-to-face round of US-Russian strategic stability talks took place in Geneva on Wednesday.

The US delegation to the strategic stability talks with Russia in Geneva discussed the situation in the security sphere and prospects of establishing "new nuclear arms control," the US State Department said in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the meeting was professional and substantive.

The US diplomatic agency recalled that the launch of such a dialogue was announced after the meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden which was held in Geneva on July 16.

The Russian delegation at the meeting in Geneva was headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, while Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman led the US delegation. The meeting is the first bilateral consultations on strategic stability in 2021.