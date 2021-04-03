Azerbaijani MoD shows footage from Zangilan's Turabad village (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.3
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated footage from Turabad village of Zangilan district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the ministry.
The footage:
