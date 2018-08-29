AZERNEWS releases another print issue

29 August 2018 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 29.

The new edition includes articles about SOCAR, UNIPER eye to increase energy efficiency
New smart greenhouses to appear, National gymnast grabs gold in Budapest, Azerbaijan to open trade house in Dubai to promote products, tourism etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

