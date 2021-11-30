State Agency on Vocational Education and Azerconnect sign Memorandum of Understanding

The State Agency on Vocational Education and Azerconnect Company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support the workforce development in compliance with the demands of the labor market. The memorandum envisages joint cooperation in the study of staffing needs, organization of trainings in agreed specified areas and development of curricula.

“Attracting employers into the system of vocational education and training is one of our strategic goals. Vocational education institutions always take interest in cooperating with employers at various levels to develop personnel in response to the needs of the labor market. Joint cooperation in this direction will help these institutions to train personnel with hands-on experience”, noted Valeh Mirzaliyev, Director of the State Agency on Vocational Education.

“As one of the largest employers in the field of ICT, we always focus on studying different opportunities of the local labor market and involving professional staff to our company. We believe that our relations with the State Agency on Vocational Education in a public-private partnership format will contribute to the employment of our citizens with a vocational education background in the ICT sector and further strengthen the potential of the local labor market”, said Emil Masimov, General Director of Azerconnect.

It is worth noting that trainings on "Front office / sales representative", "IPTV installation specialist" and "Contact Center Operator" have already started within the framework of the cooperation. The trainings are taught using traditional or hybrid formats (face-to-face or online) by relevant professionals. Along with theoretical knowledge, special attention is paid to the formation of practical skills.

In the light of the changing needs of the labor market, a number of new trainings will be conducted during the year. Moreover, vocational education institutions intend to continue similar training sessions over a long-term horizon.