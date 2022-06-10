International airports of Azerbaijan served over 1.5 mln people since beginning of the year

The total passenger traffic of Azerbaijan's international airports has reached 1.53 million people since the beginning of 2022. It is more than twice higher than the comparable indicator of the past year.

In May 2022 the Azerbaijani airports served 396,000 people, of which 315,000 were passengers who departed from the capital's airport or arrived at it.

Since the beginning of the year, the base air carriers of the Baku Airport - AZAL and Buta Airways - have carried 455,000 and 154,000 passengers respectively. Of these, 341.5 thousand are passengers of international flights, which amounts to 36% of the total volume of international traffic.

In May 2022, 24 foreign airlines operated regular flights to Baku airport. Also this month, LOT Airlines launched direct flights from Warsaw to Baku.

The top ten most popular international destinations from Baku in May included Istanbul, Dubai, Moscow, Tbilisi, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Minsk, Ankara, Izmir and Kuwait.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and cargo traffic, takeoff and landing operations, terminal area and cargo complex capacity.

In 2021, Heydar Aliyev International Airport received a 5-star rating on epidemiological safety for airports during the COVID-19 pandemic from the international air transport rating agency Skytrax.

This is the highest recognition of the effectiveness of the COVID-19 measures introduced at Heydar Aliyev International Airport to protect its passengers and employees from the spread of the coronavirus.