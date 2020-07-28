Azerbaijani students in Hungary open petition to protest advertising occupied territories on Airbnb

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Azerbaijani students studying in Hungary have prepared a petition addressed to the head of Airbnb.com website in connection with the rental of apartments in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on July 28 referring to the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The website posted an advertisement on the renting of apartments in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Azerbaijani students are calling to sign this petition.

The petition is available here.