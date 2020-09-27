Kazakhstan's MFA calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to abandon use of force, start negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern over the escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Trenbd reports with reference to the statement.

"The Republic of Kazakhstan expresses its deep concern over the escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict that occurred on September 27, 2020 in Nagorno-Karabakh. We call on the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to take all measures to stabilize the situation, abandon the use of force and start negotiations," the MFA said.

"We stand ready to assist in seeking peaceful ways to settle the conflict on the platforms of international organizations. As the current Chairman of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), we suggest using the existing package of confidence-building measures of the Conference," the ministry said in a statement.