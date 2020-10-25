Liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation - gratifying – Iranian General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran always wished for the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and now we are rejoicing due to this event has happened, the Brigadier-General and Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces Mohammad Pakpour said, Trend reports.

The Brigadier-General noted that Iran opposes and condemns any occupation and aggression.

Pakpour added that the territorial integrity of the countries is of great importance for Iran.