Azerbaijan to win war, only few days left - political analyst

Azerbaijan has actually won the war, and it is a only few days left before it is announced, Israeli expert, lawyer, a specialist in international law, and international politics Michael Finkel told Trend.

Speaking about the prospects of deploying peacekeepers in the conflict zone, Finkel noted that the presence of peacekeepers can not always prevent a military conflict and that the effectiveness of such peacekeepers as the Blue Helmets, UN forces, Russian and others is a matter of dispute.

Meanwhile, he added that there are many cases in history when the conflicts that lasted for a long time and took a lot of lives were frozen with the help of the peacekeepers.

"Currently, we have two opposite positions – Azerbaijan wants to completely liberate Nagorno-Karabakh and restore its territorial integrity, return the lands that are considered as its territory from the point of view of international law. Armenia, which is losing the war and the occupied lands every day, certainly wants to preserve and stake out the status quo with the help of Russian peacekeepers, because if the peacekeepers come today, Armenia will be able to save more of the captured lands than it will tomorrow, " he added, explaining that every day Armenia loses the captured lands, which is why they want Russian peacekeepers to enter Nagorno-Karabakh with such hysteria and insistence.

"Despite the fact that war is a tragedy and victims, I do not yet see any prerequisites for Russian peacekeepers to rush to the conflict zone. It seems to me that if this should have been done, it was much earlier. Currently, we can say that Azerbaijan actually won the war and only a few days are left before that, " he added.

According to him, many Russian political analysts consider both Azerbaijan and Armenia small players and traditionally see a threat from Turkey, with which Russia has had a lot of wars.

"Today, when the President of Turkey is Recep Tayyip Erdogan - a very strong and ambiguous person for many in the world, many people in Russia want to put a barrier in the way of what they think is the Turkish threat. But, as always, there are arguments in favor of one side and the other, and now it is not political scientists, lobbyists, historians, or academics who decide this issue. Russia is the Presidential Republic and it is the president who sets the tone for the country's foreign policy there," he said.

Speaking about Armenia's shelling of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline in Azerbaijan, Finkel added that the use of military force against Azerbaijan's oil and gas infrastructure is a blatant act of terrorism.

"First, this is a facility where civilians work, and such an attack would fall under the violation of the Geneva Convention, which prohibits attacks on civilians and objects. Secondly, this is a terrorist attack not only on the oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan but also on many other countries to which Azerbaijan supplies oil and gas and which are not parties to the conflict. Any call for such strikes is a gross violation of any legal norms and General human morality, " Finkel said.

