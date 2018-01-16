Azerbaijan interested in more French scholarships: FM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Azerbaijan is interested in the French government's increasing the number of its scholarships, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said in a meeting with Frederique Vidal, French minister of higher education, research and innovation, during a visit to France, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Jan. 16.

During the meeting, the ministers expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations in all spheres of cooperation, including education.

Mammadyarov noted that cooperation between Azerbaijan and France in education is based on historic and symbolic roots, and added that about 50 Azerbaijani students got education at various universities of France during the existence of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the 100th anniversary of which is celebrated in 2018.

He added that students from Azerbaijan were trained in various universities, such as Paris University, Nancy University, Lyon University, Toulouse High Tech School, and Nancy High School of Carpet Weaving in shipbuilding, medicine, physics, chemistry and geology.

The ministers also emphasized the importance of continuation of successful experience on language and culture training. In this regard, the addition of the Azerbaijani language into the curricula of the French National Institute for Oriental Languages ​​and Civilizations, the opening of the Baku French Lyceum, and the expansion of the French language teaching in Azerbaijan were highly appreciated.

The ministers noted the establishment and operation of the Azerbaijani-French University as a successful example of cooperation in education between Azerbaijan and France.

Mammadyarov emphasized that one of the directions of education cooperation between the two countries is the granting of scholarships to the Azerbaijani citizens by the French government.

Vidal noted that in 2017, 50 scholarships were granted to Azerbaijan and that student exchange within the ERASMUS program was successfully continued.

Ministers also discussed the cooperation between the French University of Strasbourg and the Azerbaijan University of Languages, mutual research of archives, which are rich with documents on the activities of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in France, as well as diplomatic, cultural and other documents relating to France in Azerbaijan.

