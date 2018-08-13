Exclusion of SGC from anti-Iran sanctions shows project's importance

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The exclusion of the Southern Gas Corridor from the new anti-Iran sanctions once again demonstrates the importance of the project, Vugar Rahimzade, member of the Political Council of the New Azerbaijan Party, editor-in-chief of Iki Sahil newspaper told Trend.

“For many years Azerbaijan has been attracting the world's attention with its global projects,” he said.

"Today, the world powers express gratification with the cooperation with our country and stress the importance of further expansion of these relations," Rahimzade said. “Of course, the Southern Gas Corridor project, being implemented at the initiative of our country and having already changed the world energy map, is an important contribution to international cooperation, peace and security."

He added that the Southern Gas Corridor project, one of its main segments Shah Deniz 2, the expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP and TAP are priority projects for the EU.

"As is known, through this project, the gas to be extracted from Shah Deniz 2 will be supplied to Turkey and from there to Europe,” he said. “Thanks to the Southern Gas Corridor, six billion cubic meters of gas will be transported to Turkey and 10 billion cubic meters will go to Europe.”

“The exclusion of the Southern Gas Corridor from the new US sanctions on Iran once again demonstrates the importance of the project,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news