President Aliyev views Ashgabat Olympic Complex (PHOTO)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the Olympic Complex in Ashgabat.

The 2017 Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games took place in this complex with a grand opening ceremony.

The Olympic Complex consists of multipurpose structures and premises suitable for different sporting events and includes 30 facilities, high-tech infrastructure, comfort and unique aesthetic appearance. All of the premises meet all standards for training and competitions in diverse sporting branches, including karate, judo, boxing, cycling, tennis, swimming, weightlifting, athletics, gymnastics, soccer, basketball, volleyball and handball.

