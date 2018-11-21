President Aliyev views Ashgabat Olympic Complex (PHOTO)

21 November 2018 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the Olympic Complex in Ashgabat.

The 2017 Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games took place in this complex with a grand opening ceremony.

The Olympic Complex consists of multipurpose structures and premises suitable for different sporting events and includes 30 facilities, high-tech infrastructure, comfort and unique aesthetic appearance. All of the premises meet all standards for training and competitions in diverse sporting branches, including karate, judo, boxing, cycling, tennis, swimming, weightlifting, athletics, gymnastics, soccer, basketball, volleyball and handball.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani president congratulates Lebanese counterpart
Politics 21 November 20:58
Azerbaijani president views Turkmen national carpet museum (PHOTO)
Politics 21 November 20:24
Azerbaijani president visits "People's Memory" complex in Ashgabat (PHOTO)
Politics 21 November 18:55
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for official visit (PHOTO)
Politics 21 November 16:27
Azerbaijan successfully pursuing social policy set by president: Deputy PM
Politics 20 November 20:53
President Aliyev receives chairman of Russian Union of Journalists (PHOTO)
Politics 20 November 13:46
Latest
US, South Korea to reduce scope of 'Foal Eagle' military exercise
US 00:15
Oil rebounds after prior session's slide; glut worries persist
Oil&Gas 21 November 23:34
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss legal status of Caspian Sea
Politics 21 November 22:36
New industrial enterprises to be launched in Astana before year-end
Economy news 21 November 22:00
Google crash detected in US, UK, Spain and some other countries - reports
Europe 21 November 21:43
Baku-based communications operator looking for ways out of crisis
ICT 21 November 21:34
Petronas eyes to expand oil & gas co-op with Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 21 November 21:21
Over one ton of narcotics seized in Azerbaijan
Economy news 21 November 21:02
Azerbaijani president congratulates Lebanese counterpart
Politics 21 November 20:58