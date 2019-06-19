Azerbaijani army holds exercises at combined-arms range (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

19 June 2019 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Exercises of one of Azerbaijan's Army Corps were held at the combined-arms range, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The exercises were held according to the plan of combat training for 2019 approved by the country's defense minister.

The exercises were conducted with the aim of improving the skills of command and control of troops, increasing the level of combat coordination of units, planning actions during tactical operations, organizing interoperability with the types of troops during command and control of units and working out other issues.

The forces and equipment involved in the exercises completed their tasks. Motorized rifle, artillery, armored units, as well as air defense units conducted combat firing.

