Ruling party proposes to dissolve Azerbaijani Parliament

28 November 2019 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A proposal was put forward to dissolve the Azerbaijani Parliament at an urgent meeting of the Political Council of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Trend reports.

The issue will be raised at the parliamentary meeting tomorrow.

The ruling party represents the majority in the Parliament.

The last parliamentary elections were held on Nov. 1, 2015 in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Parliament consists of 125 deputies and all of them are elected by the majority system.

