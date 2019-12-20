15 parties apply for participation in Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections

20 December 2019 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Already 15 political parties have applied for participation in the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan Feb. 9 next year, Trend reports Dec. 20.

At the meeting of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission on Dec. 20, authorized representatives of four more political parties were registered – the Takamul (Evolution) Party, the Musavat (Equality) Party, the Azerbaijan Social Welfare Party and the Vahdat (Unity) Party.

Previously, authorized representatives of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), the Umid (Hope) Party, the Civic Solidarity Party of Azerbaijan, the Great Creation Party, the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan, the National Revival Movement Party, the National Independence Party, the Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, the Great Azerbaijan Party, the United Azerbaijan Party and Ana Veten (Motherland) Party were registered.

