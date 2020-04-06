Azerbaijan confirms 57 more coronavirus cases, 12 recover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 57 more coronavirus cases, while 12 people have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

So far, 641 people have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Forty four of them recovered, seven people died. The rest 590 people are being treated in special hospitals. The condition of 11 people out of those 590 people is severe, the condition of 17 people is assessed as moderate, and the rest feel normal.

An examination of 4,321 people, placed in various quarantine zones, is being conducted.

To establish the facts of infection, over 45,000 tests were carried out.