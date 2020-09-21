Azerbaijan's MFA issues statement on situation at Azerbaijani-Armenian line of contact

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.21

Trend:

Armenian armed forces initiated another provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district on September 21, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, as a result of fire opened by Armenian armed forces, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, Sergeant Elshan Mammadov was killed.

The MFA said that considering the latest statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on the guarantee of peace and security in the region, and the call for peaceful solution of the conflict - the mentioned action is a clear example of of the fact that Armenian leadership's true intentions aren't about peace but continuation of aggression.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.