No-one can stand in front of Azerbaijan, says President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

No-one can stand in front of Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said during an operational meeting held at the Central Command Post of the Ministry of Defense with the participation of the leadership of the Defense Ministry and the commanders of the joint corps located in the frontline zone, Trend reports.

“If Armenia had not received financial, military and political assistance over the course of these 27-28 years, our lands would have been liberated from the occupiers long ago, and peacefully. Notice how Armenian soldiers are fleeing the battlefield. This footage is available. Only some of these images are published in the media but this is a very extensive video. Without these weapons, without this political support, could Armenia have occupied our lands? Of course not! As I said, we are driving them away and will continue to do that. No-one can stand in front of Azerbaijan. We are right, we are fighting on our own land, we are restoring our territorial integrity, we have not crossed into the territory of Armenia and have no such plans. If we had such an idea, we would have done it a long time ago. It does not take much effort to do so,” the head of state said.