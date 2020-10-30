Azerbaijani prosecutor general reveals civil casualties, injuries inflicted by Armenia
BAKU, Azerbaijan. Oct. 30
By Samir Ali - Trend:
As many as 91 civilians have died due to shelling of Azerbaijani settlements by the Armenian Armed Forces since September 27, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said, Trend reports.
Aliyev made the remark at a briefing on Oct. 30.
He noted that 400 civilians were wounded following provocations of Armenia.
"As a result of the provocation of Armenians in the Azerbaijani settlements, 2,442 houses were destroyed, and 92 high-rise buildings fell into disrepair. Also, during the Armenian provocations, 428 civilian facilities were damaged," Aliyev stressed.
