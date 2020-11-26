Azerbaijani, Afghan FMs discuss latest situation in region (UPDATE)

Details added, title changed (first version published on 16:33)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the latest situation in the region with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Trend reports on Nov.26 citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The ministers emphasized importance of the implementation of the trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia, which was signed on November 9, 2020.

The parties, having discussed a number of issues arising from the statement, stressed the importance of the agreement in terms of ensuring sustainable peace, security and prosperity in the region, and also noted with satisfaction the development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan.

During the talk, the possibilities of expanding cooperation on multilateral platforms were also topic of the discussion.

Besides, the parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.