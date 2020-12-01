We are demonstrating to whole world that we are great, invincible people - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

We are demonstrating to the whole world that we are a great and invincible people, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

“I know that for all these days the Azerbaijani people were looking forward to my every speech because we were winning from the very first days, and for these 44 days there was no such thing as a retreat, not once – although this happens in wars, armies may advance, retreat, make tactical maneuvers. We did not retreat a single day. Our wounded soldiers, who were in serious condition, were saying in hospitals that they wanted to recover as soon as possible and return to the combat zone. May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs. The parents burying them were still saying – long live the Motherland. They were saying – forward, only forward. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs!” the head of state said.

“Civilians – 94 civilians were killed and more than 400 civilians were wounded by the sworn enemy. People whose houses were destroyed were saying coming out from under the rubble – only forward. You know, everyone should know this, and we are demonstrating to the whole world that we are a great and invincible people. We have won a victory on the battlefield, in the political arena, and this Victory opens a new era for our country. This will be an era of development, security, and progress,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“I am concluding my addresses related to this topic. Of course, I am sure that I will continue to express my opinion to my native people. But I want to conclude my addresses related to this period with the words that all citizens of Azerbaijan have been dreaming about: Jabrayil is ours, Fuzuli is ours, Zangilan is ours, Gubadli is ours, Agdam is ours, Kalbajar is ours, Lachin is ours, Shusha is ours, Karabakh is ours! Karabakh is Azerbaijan! Glory to the Azerbaijani people! Long live Azerbaijan!” the head of state said.