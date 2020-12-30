Azerbaijan shares footage from liberated Almalyg village of Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30
Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared video footage of Almalyg village of Kalbajar district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the ministry.
The footage:
