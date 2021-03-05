US experts visit war-torn areas of Azerbaijan's Tartar (PHOTOS)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5
By Jeyhun Alakbarov Trend:
Employees of the US International Conflict Resolution Center have visited Azerbaijan’s Tartar district liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
Christopher Chambers, a board member, and Austin Clayton, a researcher, inspected houses in Tartar shelled by Armenia during the Second Karabakh War, witnessing the aftermath of Armenia's vandalism.
During the 44-day Second Karabakh War of Azerbaijan, as a result of the aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces, the damage caused to the district’s population amounted to 63.6 million manat ($37.4 million).
