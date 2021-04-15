We are ready to share vaccine with Azerbaijan - President of Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Trend:

We are ready to share the vaccine with Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said making a press statement with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“We have dedicated a lot of time to analyzing the pandemic and the post-pandemic situation. We will start the vaccination of the Belarusian population tomorrow. These are our own vaccines developed according to the “Sputnik V” technologies of the Russian Federation. We will produce half a million doses in the country. We will not be able to consume so much, and we are ready to share this vaccine with Azerbaijan,” Lukashenko said.

“There is great potential for the development of cooperation in industry, agriculture, woodworking, information technology, healthcare, and tourism. We will do everything to ensure that more young people receive education in our country. In due time we will gain experience in Azerbaijan. There are many good universities, there are many. And by the way, I understand it that your youngest one has already graduated from a university in Baku,” the president said.