Azerbaijani, Belarus presidents made press statements (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14
Trend:
Following a ceremony of signing documents, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko have made press statements, Trend reports on April 14 referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.
