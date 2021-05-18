Azerbaijani FM, Turkic Council Sec-Gen hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev on May 18, 2021, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on May 18.



The sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan's cooperation with the Turkic Council, as well as the upcoming meetings and events of the organization.



Preparatory meetings for the Summit of the Turkic Council member states to be held in autumn 2021, including the gathering of the senior representatives’ committee and a meeting of foreign ministers, were discussed.



The sides also discussed issues of further development of the organization.