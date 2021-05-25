Administrator of Government of Canada congratulates Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Administrator of the Government of Canada Richard Wagner sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.

"On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to extend my warmest wishes to you and to the people of Azerbaijan on the anniversary of your country’s establishment," Wagner said.

"Our people-to-people links from a robust base for our bilateral relationship, which is further strengthened by the contributions of a vibrant Azerbaijani-Canadian community," administrator of the Government of Canada said. "We can also celebrate our international cooperation, cultural and education associations, women’s empowerment, commercial ties, and our shared commitment to a just future for all."

"The past year brought many significant challenges," Wagner said. "Canada sincerely hopes that better days are ahead, and we wish peace and prosperity to all the people of Azerbaijan as we eagerly prepare to return to normalcy."

"We join the people of Azerbaijan, as well as all Azerbaijani-Canadians, in celebrating your country's independence and a promising future," administrator of the Government of Canada said.