Azerbaijan, itself, ensured implementation of UN Security Council resolutions of 1993 - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan, itself, ensured the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions of 1993, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said delivering a speech at the Second Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Science and Technology held online, Trend reports.

"As you know, Armenia, for about 30 years, kept under occupation almost 20 percent of the territory of our country," the president said. "Armenia conducted ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis. More than one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs. Armenia committed Khojaly genocide. 13 countries have recognized the Khojaly genocide."

"Four UN Security Council resolutions of 1993 demanding immediate, complete, and unconditional withdrawal of the armed forces of Armenia from Azerbaijan’s occupied territories, declarations of the Non-Aligned Movement, resolutions of the OIC, relevant decisions of the OSCE and other international organizations constituted a legal basis for the settlement of the conflict," the president said.

"However, Armenia did not comply with demands of the international community and tried to keep our lands under occupation forever," the president said. "In July, August and September of 2020, three times, Armenia resorted to military provocations along the state border and the former line of contact, killing innocent civilians and instigating the war."

"In response to the large-scale military attack launched by Armenia last September, Azerbaijan conducted a counter-attack operation, which resulted in the liberation of a large part of occupied territories," the president said.

"After the total defeat in the 44-day Patriotic War, Armenia had to sign an act of capitulation on 10 November 2020 and was obliged to withdraw its troops from the remaining part of Azerbaijan’s territories," the president said. "Azerbaijan, itself, ensured the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions of 1993."

"Thus, Azerbaijan resolved the 30-years-long conflict and restored its territorial integrity and historical justice by military-political means," the president said.