Azerbaijani FM meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities of Guinea-Bissau (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a bilateral meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities of Guinea-Bissau Suzi Barbosa in Antalya, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The relations between Azerbaijan and Guinea were discussed during the meeting held within the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
