Zangazur corridor to be opened - deputy chairman of Azerbaijan's ruling party
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
Zangazur corridor will be opened, Deputy Chairman - Head of the Central Office of the Yeni Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Tahir Budagov said on Dec. 24 at the scientific-practical conference entitled "Karabakh: New panorama of South Caucasus opening to the world", Trend reports.
According to Budagov, the corridor will form a new global look for the South Caucasus, and help to strengthen ties not only in the region, but beyond as well.
"Azerbaijan has taken a principled position on the restoration of communications. Azerbaijan, the countries of the region, and other states will be able to benefit from the new platform of cooperation," added the official.
