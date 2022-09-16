Organization of Turkic States shows its readiness to work on restoration of liberated territories of Azerbaijan - secretary general

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, September 16. Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is ready to participate in work on restoration of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States Bahgdad Amreyev said this during a business forum dedicated to restoration and development of the Karabakh region in Shuha, Trend reports.

According to him, it's a great honor for Turkic-speaking states to participate in this forum held in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

"During my visit, I repeatedly discussed both at the level of head of state as well as head of the minister, the cooperation in the field of restoration on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Today we see a huge amount of work that needs to be done to return the former internally displaced persons of Azerbaijan. We are also pleased to see how Azerbaijan is actively and rapidly restoring these territories, and we are interested in participating in these works," Amreyev said.

Also, he added that the opening of the Zangazur corridor has a huge potential for cooperation between the countries of the region.