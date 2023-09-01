We support Azerbaijan in its legitimate struggle - Turkish National Defense Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Türkiye supports Azerbaijan in its legitimate struggle, said Turkish National Defense Minister Yashar Guler during a joint speech with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, at the opening ceremony of the 2023–2024 academic year at the command of the 1st Jet Air Base in Eskisehir, Trend reports.

"Türkiye supports the legitimate struggle of friendly and brotherly countries such as Azerbaijan, Libya, and Qatar. The Turkish Armed Forces also properly fulfill their duties to protect the rights and interests of their country," Guler added.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on a visit to Türkiye at the invitation of Yashar Guler.

Previously, during the visit, Hasanov and his delegation visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.