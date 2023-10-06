Armenia plotting another provocation against Azerbaijan - again at Int'l Court of Justice

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The International Court of Justice is expected to hold another round of public hearings upon Armenia's request, Trend reports.

The hearing that are scheduled to be held on October 12 are based on Armenia's unfounded claims against Azerbaijan against alleged "forms of racial discrimination".

This is Armenia's third appeal to the International Court of Justice just this year. Two out of three petitions submitted by Armenia in January were rejected, one was granted in a limited form, and the petitions submitted in May were unanimously rejected by the judges in July.

Thus, Armenia with its another provocative move, putting forward its baseless and absurd claims, will fail, and this request will not be accepted either.