Bakcell ensures reliability and stable operation of network on nationwide scale

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan has ensured maximum reliability and stable operation of its mobile communication services during the difficulties with electric power supply on the country’s territory.

“During these days we have operated in a special and enhanced mode to provide high quality mobile communication. Thanks to the technical capabilities of Bakcell network, equipped with the state-of-the-art technology, we were able to ensure high reliability and stability of the voice and internet services”, says Nikolai Beckers, Bakcell CEO.

On the night from 2nd to 3rd of July, Bakcell network and all other structures of the company were switched to enhanced and reinforced operation mode. Within the frames of preventive actions, taken on an expedited basis in order to ensure flawless and uninterrupted provision of mobile services, Bakcell has used many additional energy sources, hundreds stationary and portable generators, aiming to prevent any power outages at mobile base stations located in the capital city and other regions affected by power outages. At the same time, the relevant partners and contractors of Bakcell, along with additional labor force were involved to the process.

The technical personnel of Bakcell are working in a reinforced 24 hour mode to control the mobile network and monitor the quality of services. As a result, a flawless and uninterrupted operation of Bakcell base stations is ensured throughout the whole country, including the most remote areas.

In order to measure the service quality and immediately respond to all the questions of customers, Bakcell information center, as well as all the social media channels, is also operating 24 hours in a specially enhanced mode.

Bakcell will continue implementation of measures aimed at ensuring reliable and flawless operation of network.

***

