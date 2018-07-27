Vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva among honorary guests of Day 2 Zhara-2018 (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

Zhara-2018 International Music Festival has entered second day, which will feature jubilee evennings of singers Leonid Agutin and Valeria.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva is among honorary guests of the second day of Zhara-2018. Host of the festival presented Leyla Aliyeva as the Muse of Zhara.

The festival will also feature performance of Polad Bulbuloglu, Samir Bagirov, Jasmin, Azerbaijani People’s Artist Emin Agalarov, The Jigits, Anzhelika Varum, Kristina Orbakayte, Lubov Uspenskaya, Ani Lorak, Glukoza, Nikolay Baskov, Aleksei Chumakov, A`Studio, Yuliya Kovalchuk, Daria Antonyuk, Slava, Artik & Asti, Natali, Griqory Leps, Natalia Podolskaya and others.

