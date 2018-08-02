Masters of Artillery Fire contest kicks off in Kazakhstan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

2 August 2018 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

Trend:

Masters of Artillery Fire contest, which will be held in stages in accordance with the plan within the framework of the International Military Games 2018 started in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said in a message.

Azerbaijani servicemen are also taking part in the contest.

The Masters of Artillery Fire contest is being held at Otar military base in Kazakhstan.

An opening ceremony for the International Army Games 2018 took place at the Patriot Park in Moscow region July 28.

The Games include 28 contests on field, air and naval training.

