Participants of Sea Cup-2019 ready for contest in Baku

1 August 2019 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

The crews of the naval ships of the Caspian Flotilla of the Navy of the Russian Federation, the Naval Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Naval Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan who arrived in Baku to participate in the contest Sea Cup-2019 are ready for the competitions, Trend reports on Aug. 1 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the contest, military seamen will compete in such stages as "Artillery firings", "Ship damage control and rescue training" and "Maritime training", as well as will determine the best crews.

The representatives of the armed forces of Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates will attend the “Sea Cup-2019” contest as observers.

The Sea Cup-2019 will be held as part of the International Army Games-2019 in Azerbaijan’s territorial waters in the Caspian Sea.

